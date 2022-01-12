GILFORD — A motor vehicle fire was quickly extinguished yesterday late afternoon.
Firefighters were called at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday for report of a Bluebird bus, converted into a camper, that had caught fire on Lakeshore Road, Route 11, near TD Banknorth.
A firefighter on scene said that the driver of the camper was on her way to a gas station when she saw smoke coming from the engine bay, then pulled over. She called 9-1-1 when she saw flames.
Gilford Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire; there were no injuries reported.
— Adam Drapcho
