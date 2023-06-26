Cindy Young of Bristol is being charged with four criminal complaints, all of which allege that she took part in the mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, on Friday, Young is accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disrupted conduct while in the restricted space, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The criminal complaint, prepared by a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, claims that Young paid $75 for a seat on a bus, organized by a group known as “Super Happy Fun America,” which transported her from Massachusetts to join other supporters of then-President Donald Trump in Washington. The complaint includes a newspaper image of Young, who was wearing a knitted hat and a jacket decorated with an Indigenous American pattern, holding a “Trump 2020 No More Bulls---” flag at the bus pick-up location. She was also featured in a NTD News report about the trip, in which she described the country being “at a crossroads.”
Young, according to court papers, attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, then joined the crowd that walked to the capital, where a joint session of Congress was preparing to certify the results of the 2020 election. The complaint alleges Young entered the Capitol building, through the Senate Wing doors, at 2:22 p.m. on Jan. 6. Security video from the day shows Young, wearing her distinctive hat and jacket, among the crowd that entered the building. Cameras captured her as she traveled throughout the Capitol building, sometimes carrying an American flag and a Trump 2020 flag. The camera footage appears to have captured Young as she stopped to take a photo or video in the Rotunda. She also appears to have been part of the crowd that gathered outside the Chamber doors and chanted “break it down.”
In the complaint, the special agent recounts a telephone conversation he had with Young, in which she described her travel to Washington, how she likened the scene to “a war zone,” and how she admitted, he attested, to entering the Capitol building with the goal of getting into the hearing room “so that her voice might be heard.”
Young participated in a second interview, according to the complaint, in which she allegedly identified herself in images captured from the security footage, and in which she allowed agents to photograph the outerwear she wore on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.