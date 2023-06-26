Cindy Young of Bristol is being charged with four criminal complaints, all of which allege that she took part in the mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, on Friday, Young is accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disrupted conduct while in the restricted space, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

