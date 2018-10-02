BRISTOL — The Bristol Police Department handled 195 calls for service during the two-week period ending Friday.
Seven people were arrested.
Joshua Shaffer, 32, of Bristol, was arrested on two counts of second-degree assault, and a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapons.
Michael Collins, 27, of Claremont, was arrested for driving after his license had been suspended, and a charge of driving a motor vehicle which did not have a valid registration,.
James Andrus, 68, of Bedford, was arrested for DWI, and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Suzanne Bixby, 57, listed as homeless, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Richard Bixby, 56, of Steep Falls, Maine, was arrested on a bench warrant, and misdemeanor charges of criminal contempt, and obstructing government administration.
Ricky Jones, 54, of Milo, Maine, was arrested for reckless operation.
Dustin Hawkins, 45, of Lebanon, was arrested for DWI.
In addition, 10 juveniles were taken into protective custody and released to parents as a result of an underage drinking party.
Officers performed 31 motor vehicle stops.
Five traffic accidents were investigated.
Officers conducted 140 directed enforcement patrols and foot patrols, and conducted 221 business, vacation, and property checks.
Other calls for service included reports of shots fired, domestic disturbance with shots fired, domestic violence order services, restraining order violation investigations, criminal threatening, drug activity complaints, warrant checks, sex-offender registrations, criminal investigation follow-ups, intoxicated persons, noise complaints, suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons, building fire, motor vehicle complaints, welfare checks, residential alarms, business alarms, harassment complaints, telephone fraud, identity theft, unwanted person, animal complaints, road hazards, motorist assists, assist other agencies, juvenile complaints, runaway juvenile, paperwork services, and assist the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.