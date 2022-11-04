Energy Committee

Energy Committee Chair Paul Bemis, right, argues for a tax exemption for solar energy systems during a meeting of the Bristol Selectboard. Assessing Manager Christina Goodwin, left, and Interim Town Administrator Butch Burbank, along with Selectboard member Leslie Dion, sitting in foreground, also appear in this image from the meeting video.

BRISTOL — Town officials are considering a request from the Bristol Energy Committee to sponsor a town meeting warrant article that would allow a property tax exemption for solar energy systems.

The recommendation would grant a 100% exemption from the portion of a residential property tax assessment attributable to the installation of a solar energy project. A state law, RSA 71:62, allows municipalities to adopt full or partial exemptions as a means of encouraging a transition to solar power.

