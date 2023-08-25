BRISTOL — With the passage and signing of House Bill 349, the towns of Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron have established a steering committee to look into withdrawing from School Administrative Unit 4 and forming their own “special-purpose school district,” but members “have interest in a continuing and mutually beneficial relationship with SAU 4,” according to Bridgewater Selectboard member Terry Murphy.

Murphy asked Newfound Area School Board Chair Melissa Suckling, Vice Chair Kimberly Bliss, and Superintendent Steven Nilhas to help map out a plan to present at the March 2024 town meetings in those three communities. That is when each town will decide whether it wants to move forward with the creation of a new school district.

