LACONIA — The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization says it will be able to increase youth mentoring opportunities in the region with the assistance of major recent donations.
Initial donations allowed it to launch an office in Laconia in July 2018.
Over the last year, 12 area young people have been matched to mentors and partnerships have been established with local schools, after-school programs and other local organizations, the group said in a news release.
Twelve young people are waiting to be matched with mentors.
Businessman Scott Everett has made a new pledge of $50,000 per year through 2023. This is in addition to his initial commitment last year for $75,000 in support.
“It is an honor to be able to support and work with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New Hampshire,” he said. “They play such an important role in the lives of kids in Laconia and throughout New Hampshire, and I’m thrilled to be able to help.
“I encourage other New Hampshire businesses and business people to reach out to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New Hampshire and contribute.”
Everett, who grew up in the area, divides his time with his family between homes in Dallas and Laconia. He is a patron of numerous local charities, including the Boys & Girls Club and Advantage-Kids.
An anonymous local family has also pledged an additional $60,000 through 2023, the group said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire CEO Stacy Kramer said the donations have been essential.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters has been uplifted and grateful for the level of community support and interest in youth mentoring since we opened our Laconia office last summer,” Kramer said. “This expansion would not have been possible without the gifts from Scott and the anonymous donors who were willing to invest in our vision.”
On the Web:
Big Brothers Big Sisters — www.bbbsnh.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.