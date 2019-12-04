LACONIA — A panel studying the future development of the old Laconia State School complex will soon be seeking bids to do a comprehensive land survey of the property.
The request for proposals will be sent out shortly after the first of the year to survey the boundaries of the 235-acre property, identify any wetland areas, and do a topographical study of the natural and manmade features of the land, as well as its elevations, George Bald told a meeting of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission.
Bald, who chairs the commission, said the group has $73,000 in unrestricted money in its budget which can be used to pay for the survey.
The survey is important because it will provide accurate information about the property – information that developers will want to consider before making any decision about whether to embark on a project. Bald said the survey will also help determine how to configure buffer zones which will protect the aesthetic value of the area’s landscape.
Bald said he hopes the bids to do the work will come back in time so the survey can be done during the spring, after the snow has melted and while the trees are still bare of leaves.
The survey was one of the issues to be raised during Monday's commission meeting.
In addition, Bald said the environmental study of the property should be released in the next two or three weeks. He said he expected the study would not show any serious problems.
Bald said a full assessment of the buildings on the site also needs to be done in order to “get a sense of what’s in the buildings” and whether specific buildings should be remodeled or demolished.
Legislation is being drafted which would change the commission to an authority which would have the power to sell and lease land. Under existing law any sale or lease proposal need to be reviewed by two committees, and then submitted to the Executive Council for approval, Bald explained.
“As an authority we could move quicker on a business proposal that we receive,” he said.
The authority would be similar to the group which oversees the Pease International Tradeport in Newington. However, under the legislation being envisioned, the Lakeshore Authority would go out of existence after six years unless the Legislature chose to extend its term.
“Our effort is to have the private sector come in, and have the property go on the tax rolls of the city of Laconia, and be just like other property in the city,” he said.
The legislation is being sponsored by state Rep. Peter Spanos of Laconia, and state Sen. Chuck Morse, the Senate minority leader.
The commission is next scheduled to meet on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.