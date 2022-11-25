Greater Lakes Region Children Auction Board member Anthony Felch, left, Executive Director Jennifer Kelley, center, and Vice Chair Bob Glasset prepare for the auction, happening Dec. 6-9, at Belknap Marketplace. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
BELMONT — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction is gearing up for this year's main event, with a new twist: early bidding starting on Black Friday. The auction takes place Dec. 6-9, but ambitious bidders already have the opportunity to throw their hat in the ring for some big-ticket items online. Early bidding lasts until the official start of the auction Tuesday, Dec. 6, and is open to everyone. This is the first time early bidding has been allowed in the auction's 41-year history.
“We really heard people saying they'd really like to see some of the items for a longer period of time, so we came up with the idea of having early-access bidding,” said Jennifer Kelley, the auction's executive director. “It's a huge benefit to the bidders because they can actually see items and make a decision because some of them are large-ticket items, like a $6,000 trip to the Bahamas.”
Other experiences include a trip to Florida, a cut to the front of the waiting list for a membership to Laconia Country Club, a VIP season pass to the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion and more.
“I think with the early-access bidding, there'll be a lot more eyes on those items, so it'll increase our bidding pool and get more people to know about the option,” Kelley said. “It's also a big win for the businesses that donated. They'll get a lot more exposure."
In addition to the experiences, there are plenty of items and gifts on the docket as well, including mountain bikes, a dishwasher, kayaks, rugs, and more.
Last year, the auction was held at Tanger Outlets in Tilton. The event was relocated this year to a 23,000-square-foot retail space in Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall. With the expanded space comes more opportunities for in-person festivities.
“We are really encouraging people to come in-person to see the auction. It is magical," Kelley said. “We'll have seating for people to come visit. The nonprofits that benefit from our funding, they'll be here as well.”
Extra activities will take place just outside the retail space.
“This year, we have festivities outside of the auction under the auction tent, inside the mall. We have book readings, an art festival — Santa's going to be here from 5 to 7 on Thursday. We have carolers coming, Broadway North is going to do a Christmas performance.”
In the meantime, the auction is still in need of more items.
“The GLRCA is still looking for items of any value for this year's auction,” Kelley wrote in a press release. “While many items have been received at this time, there is a need for thousands of times to raise enough money to meet the needs of the community.”
Those interested in donating can drop off their items at gift drop centers around the region. For a list of drop off sites, visit childrensauction.com.
Donors can also drop off items at the Belknap Marketplace collection site on Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
