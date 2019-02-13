BELMONT — There will be a three-way contest for selectman in March when incumbent Jonathan Pike faces challenges from Douglas Trottier and Robert A. Veloski for the three-year seat.
The other contest is for two three-year seats on the Planning Board, with three candidates running: Ward Peterson, Richard Pickwick, and Michael LeClair.
Other names that will appear on the ballot are:
Cemetery trustee for three years: Diane Marden.
Town Clerk/Tax Collector for three years: Cynthia DeRoy.
Trustee of Trust Funds for three years: Gregg MacPherson.
Budget Committee for three years (four positions): Ronald Mitchell, Tracey LeClair, and Albert Akerstrom.
Library Trustee for three years: Diana Johnson.
Supervisor of Checklist for six years: Brenda Paquette.
Treasurer for three years: Alicia Segalini.
Zoning Board for three years: Mark Mastenbrook.
