The Belmont community showed its heart on Dec. 18, when many residents joined some 2,500 locations throughout the country turning out to recognize those who are real heroes: our veterans.
At 11:30 a.m. the monument in Belmont Village was crowded with celebrants of all ages as veterans of a variety of local military organizations gathered to join their brothers and sisters who served their country.
After a brief ceremony, hundreds spread out to 14 local cemeteries and lay 190 wreaths on veterans' graves. Boxes of wreaths were delivered to each cemetery where individuals picked each one up and headed to the nearest grave marked with an American Flag.
I watched 8-year-old Jaden Bickford, who was joined by his mom and dad, Erika and Tom. Jaden is a wolf member of Belmont Cub Scout Pack and was fully attired in his uniform. He knelt, laying the wreath on a grave, while uttering the name of William Norwood Depuy, an Air Force major who served in Korea.
Vets come in all shapes sizes and occupations while serving and most often after their contributions, slip into a civilian existence and almost no one recognizes their contribution. Be it a front line protector or one who performs a task that backs them up, the vet does something good and important for their country.
This day locals had an opportunity to show their appreciation as they participated for the first time in what many of the attendees commented they hoped would be an annual event. Belmont 8th grader Teagan McKim was joined by her grandfather, veteran Jim Brizard, who stood proudly as the 13-year-old showed her appreciation, “It is important we remember them and appreciate what they did for all of us.”
Comics and collectibles
How many times have you, like me, driven or walked by 141 Main Street in Belmont Village and seen this huge red and black masked statue and wondered, "What the heck is that?" The answer: “that” is "Dead Pool," a replica of a superhero from the movies of the same name. Next question: Why is it there? Answer: RePetes Comics and Collectibles.
Last March, Pete Swain settled the six foot monster representation in front of his store as a way of announcing his new local business.
The 46-year-old businessman is a Manchester native who for his entire life has been enamored of all things comic, horror, graphic arts.
Yes, Pete and his fiancée Jeanne Blair sell comic books among other things. Pete grew up on comic books and it has lead him to a career of majestic proportions.
You walk into a store which is chock full of a huge variety of curious items. A quick glance gives you items related to Stars Wars, King Kong, the Matrix and you’ll find some things related to Bond, James Bond as well. Pete is a first-class artist and one of the rooms has a variety of paintings done by Pete and local residents, as well as a sculptures of Dracula and The Creature From the Black Lagoon.
The shop also has a screen on which a variety of movies run most of the day. So you can look at that while spending a good portion on your day checking things out.
Local resident Tom R. was in picking up some items. “I come here often,” he said grinning, “this is a great place for the geek and nerdy.”
The store has created a lot of interest in the village.
“We get a lot of foot traffic,” said the proprietor who resides in Loudon. “I picked Belmont Village because of the people in town and the location,” said the very personable Pete, “it and its people are cool.” I asked him why he opened this type of store. “I like to see people smile,” he said.
Check it out.
Welcome to 2022 folks, what plans do you have… and what would you like to see in Belmont that maybe was here before and gone? What would add to our wonderful community?
You can reach me at roncole@laconiadailysun.com
See you around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.