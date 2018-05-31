BELMONT — Belmont High School’s top 10 students are actively involved in what’s going on in the school, ranging from sports and extracurricular activities to clubs and the National Honor Society.
They all plan on pursuing careers in a wide variety of challenging fields, ranging from nursing and engineering to biochemistry and cryptology.
Nicholas Randos plans to major in political science at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Kaleb Brown will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where he will major in aeronautical engineering.
River Mathieu will attend St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. He plans to major in conservation biology.
Harris Parent will attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where he will major in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology.
Abigail Camire will attend Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, and will major in marine biology.
Alexus Day will attend St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, and major in biology.
H. LaVallee will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he will major in chemical engineering.
Rachael Violette will attend Simmons College in Boston and major in nursing.
Thomas Pare will attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham and major in chemical engineering.
Katherine Seiberth will join the United States Navy and be trained as a cryptologic technician interpreter.
