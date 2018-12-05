Several members of the Belmont Police Department grew beards for October to raise money for the Lakes Region Child Advocacy Center, then decided to extend their bearded season until Friday, to help raise funds for the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction. Shown here, from left to right: Evan Boulanger, Chris Kloetz, Joel Pickowicz, Patrick Riley and Matthew Terry. Bearded BPD members not shown are Stephen Akerstrom and Joseph McDowell. Donations are being accepted at auction headquarters, the Belmont police station or Polished and Proper Barbershop. (Courtesy photo)