GILFORD – The Belknap County Republican Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 11, starting promptly at 6:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of the Gilford Community Church.
The guest speaker will be New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut.
Guest speakers at the meetings are always scheduled for 7 p.m. and their speeches are usually followed by a question-and-answer session. The meetings end promptly at 8:30 p.m.
The meetings are open to all registered Republicans in Belknap County and surrounding areas. Individuals who wish to attend but who are not registered Republicans from Belknap County are welcome to attend as guests, provided their attendance is sponsored by one of the existing members of the Belknap County Republican Committee.
For further information, contact any of the following members of the Executive Committee of the Belknap County Republican Committee: Chair Norm Silber, (603-293-0565; email: njs@silbersnh.com); Vice Chair Rev. Paul Terry (401-648-1607; email: revpaul51@verizon.net ); Secretary Priscilla Bean (603-455-6115; email: froggytouttaint@aol.com); Treasurer Dr. David Strang (603-520-0435; email: davidstrangmd@yahoo.com).
