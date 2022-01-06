LACONIA — The inaugural Light of the City Award, in memory of Laconia firefighter Mark Miller who died in the line of duty in 2004, was awarded to Laconia residents Allan and Jennifer Beetle at the Dec. 27 Laconia City Council meeting.
The award was established by Gayle Miller, Mark Miller's wife, who wanted to recognize city residents who’ve gone above and beyond in service to the city and its residents.
“Mark’s career in the fire department and throughout the community was characterized by a strong commitment to serving others and always being willing to go above and beyond when duty called,” said Miller. “Allan and Jennifer Beetle distinguished themselves among the many nominees as always contributing to make our community a better place. Whether it’s leading the development of the WOW Trail or helping raise millions of dollars for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, the Beetles are positively impacting our community by always going above and beyond for the benefit of others. I’m incredibly proud they’re the first recipients of this award.”
Judi Taggart of Gilford, who nominated Allan and Jennifer Beetle for the Light of the City Award, said, “Allan and Jennifer Beetle have contributed an immense amount of time and resources to Laconia and surrounding communities. Their leadership style is infectious, drawing countless volunteers with various skills to participate in events and to support the Children’s Auction and the Community Challenge, the WOW Trail and Lake Opechee Preservation Committee. I’m so grateful for their ability to attract others to follow in their footsteps, making a remarkable impact on Laconia and beyond. This recognition is so well deserved."
The Light of the City Award committee will start accepting nominations for the 2022 award beginning in March. All community members are eligible to be considered for the award. The committee, chaired by Gayle Miller, will accept nominations through Oct. 15. The committee will make the award based on commitment to community, special acts of going above and beyond in service to others and the person's positive impact on the community. Send nominations to: Firefighter Mark Miller Award, c/o Gayle Miller, 72 Eastman Shore Road South, Laconia, NH 03246, or email gaylemiller@metrocast.net.
