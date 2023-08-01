GILFORD — The plane photographed and featured in Tuesday's Daily Sun article about a crash at the Laconia Municipal Airport was not involved in the crash Sunday night, but was instead damaged in a separate incident.
Mike Tuck, general manager of SkyBright, contacted the paper Tuesday to clarify the details of the plane crash.
The Sunday night plane crash, according to the FAA, was caused by the failure of landing gear. Tuck did confirm there were no injuries requiring treatment from the crash.
Marv Everson, airport manager, said he "should not have spoken" to The Sun about the plane crash.
"I misspoke and have learned what most likely caused the accident," Everson said. "The FAA stated that the left landing gear failed and that caused the accident."
A statement from the FAA reads: "The left gear of a single-engine Cessna C195 collapsed after the aircraft landed at Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, New Hampshire, around 8:30 p.m. local time Sunday, July 30. Only the pilot was on board."
The Cessna is registered to Richard J. Hawley of Moultonborough.
Shortly after The Sun arrived at the airport on Sunday, an ambulance followed by a rescue truck were seen departing the scene of the plane crash. Shortly after, a van towing a damaged SRL Savannah aircraft drove by. It was this aircraft that was featured in the story.
Everson clarified the Savannah was broken in a separate accident far before Sunday's rough landing. By pure coincidence, the craft just happened to be transported right after the 8:30 p.m. crash.
