The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has no record of the Belknap County Republican Committee's campaign finance registration for the 2022 election cycle, something the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it will address during a regular annual review.

A citizen recently raised questions with the AG’s office about whether the committee complied with campaign finance law during this year’s midterms. The AG's office is in the midst of conducting a regular review of campaign finance registrations.

