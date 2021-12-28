LACONIA — A push to increase the number of prosecutors in the Belknap County Attorney’s Office took what appeared to be a step forward Tuesday when the County Delegation’s Executive Committee signaled it was receptive to the idea of hiring one additional attorney.
The indication of the committee’s thinking came when state Rep. Norm Silber made the motion that County Attorney Andrew Livernois come back to the panel with a revised budget for his office which included funds for an additional lawyer on his staff.
“I think the number one responsibility of government is to public safety,” said Silber in making the motion which was approved unanimously by a vote of 4-0.
For about 45 minutes Livernois laid out his case for adding two attorneys to the office which currently has five attorneys – all full-time – including himself.
“I realize that the elephant in the room is my staffing request for two additional attorneys,” Livernois told the committee at the outset of his budget presentation.
He said he needed an indication of what position the panel would take because a decision whether to support two new positions, or one, or none would affect the numbers in numerous line items in his budget.
Livernois said the additional staff is necessary to bring the caseloads for individual attorneys closer to 75 to 100 cases per attorney, down from the present level of 140 to 150 cases.
“It’s untenable and we cannot maintain this in the long term,” he said.
Livernois acknowledged that he could reduce the number of cases his office handles if it refused to prosecute lower-level crimes, such as those involving possession for small amounts of illegal drugs.
“I can’t do that, and I cannot take that position,” Livernois said, explaining that it would be sending the wrong message to criminals and the public at large.
Committee members acknowledged the complexity of the situation.
“It’s a tough one,” state Rep. Barbara Comtois said.
Though he pushed for the hiring of two more attorneys, Livernois told the committee that approval of one more attorney would improve the situation in his office.
The possibility of using COVID economic stimulus funds was discussed by the committee. However, County Administrator Debra Shackett said the county commissioners have taken a position that American Rescue Plan funds be used strictly for capital projects and not to cover personnel or other operating expenses.
The committee is scheduled to resume its examination of the county attorney’s budget Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.