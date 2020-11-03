LACONIA — Republicans made a clean sweep in the race for the four seats to represent a state House district which covers Laconia.
The winners in Tuesday's election were Greg Hough, Mike Bordes, Dawn Johnson, and Richard Littlefield.
The four, who will be freshmen members in the next House, defeated Democrats Marcia Hayward, Gail Ober, Carlos Cardona, and David Huot, the latter who was seeking re-election.
On the Republican slate, Hough was the top vote-getter, with 4,186 votes. Bordes received 4,059 votes; Johnson, 3,922; and Littlefield, 3,831.
Huot, who has served five non-consecutive terms in the House, was Democrats' top vote-getter, with 3,512 votes. Hayward meanwhile received 3,390 votes; Ober, 3,255; and Cardona, 2,952.
The three Republicans who currently represent Belknap County District 3 — Frank Tilton, Peter Spanos, and Richard Beaudoin — did not seek re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.