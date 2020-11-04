LACONIA — In addition to voting for president, governor, and members of Congress, three people were elected to municipal offices in Tuesday’s balloting.
Dawn Johnson was re-elected to the Ward 4 School Board seat, and Nicholas Grenon was elected to the seat on the board representing Ward 5.
Meanwhile, Frank Mello was re-elected to the Laconia Police Commission.
All three were running unopposed.
Johnson received 1,132 votes; Grenon 829, and Mello, who ran citywide, received 7,109, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
This was Grenon’s first run for office. He joined the School Board in May when he was appointed to fill the six months remaining in the term of board member Stacie Sirois who resigned after moving out of the ward.
Members of the seven-member School Board are elected to staggered three-year terms. The three Police Commission members serve four-year terms.
