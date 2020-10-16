LACONIA — The city has received a grant to assist with the higher-than-usual costs associated with the upcoming election.
The City Council on Tuesday voted to accept $7,761 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
City Manager Scott Myers said the money will be used to pay for additional election expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as personal protective equipment, additional mailing costs and additional staff at the polls.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life is nonprofit group composed of civic technologists, trainers, researchers, and election administration and data experts whose mission is to make voting more inclusive and secure, and increase public confidence in the electoral process.
The organization has received applications for COVID-19 grants from more than 2,500 local election jurisdictions across the country, according to its website.
