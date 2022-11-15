Lisa DiMartino, a Democratic state representative candidate in Belknap District 6, filed for a recount with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office Monday afternoon. 

DiMartino narrowly placed fifth in a nine-candidate contest for four seats, losing to Republican Richard Beaudoin by just 17 votes. District 6 serves Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.