District 4

Rep. Travis O'Hara, left, is running against incumbent Rep. Mike Sylvia, right, for his District 4 seat in the New Hampshire House, representing Belmont.

BELMONT — Redistricting often creates atypical campaigns: districts might be combined or moved, and incumbents — rather than take on challengers — sometimes face one of their colleagues. In such races, the advantages of incumbency are swept aside as candidates’ records can be compared directly. 

In the newly formed Belknap District 4, Reps. Travis O’Hara and Michael Sylvia — currently representing Districts 9 and 6, respectively — vie for the Republican nomination to a single seat.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.