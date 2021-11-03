LACONIA — Mayor Andrew Hosmer cruised to victory on a message that stressed the city’s economic progress.
By contrast, his challenger Dawn Johnson, emphasized during her campaign that homelessness and drug abuse were getting worse, and the city, under Hosmer, has done too little to confront the growing problems.
It was Hosmer’s message that resonated with almost three-quarters of the voters who went to the polls Tuesday.
Hosmer received 2,146 — or 73% — of the vote, with Johnson tallying 790 votes across the city’s six wards.
The percentage for Hosmer was virtually the same as in the September primary when he received 74% of the vote, to Johnson’s 20%.
In a gathering with supporters Tuesday evening Hosmer said his victory was an indication of the optimism which the majority of residents have about the direction in which the city is heading.
These developments did not happen overnight, he said, referring to the economic resurgence downtown as well as building projects taking place in other parts of the city.
“I am standing on the good work of mayors and (city) councilors before me,” he said.
Johnson, who serves on the School Board and in the state House of Representatives, said that her message was timely and vital.
“I feel I got people to wake up to the problems in the city,” she said while she was waiting for election returns to be reported at the City Clerk’s Office.
As to the results, Johnson was philosophical.
“The numbers are what they are,” she said. “I gave it my all,” she told a supporter.
Hosmer’s margin of victory was similar in every ward, ranging from 70 to 80% depending on the ward.
This was in stark contrast to two years ago when Hosmer edged out his then-opponent Peter Spanos by 289 votes.
As in that election, the number of contests also helped to bring out the vote.
Thirty-one percent of the voters cast ballots Tuesday, according to the City Clerk’s Office. The turnout in 2019 was 29%. In 2017, when there was no mayoral contest, but three races for City Council, the turnout was just 14%.
This time four councilors — Bruce Cheney (Ward 1), Robert Soucy (Ward 2), Henry Lipman (Ward 3), and Mark Haynes (Ward 4) had opposition. Each was re-elected by a margin of close to 100 votes.
Councilors Bob Hamel (Ward 5) and Tony Felch (Ward 6) were unopposed.
