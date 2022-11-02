School Board Ward 2

Kelley Gaspa-Caravona, left, is challenging Laura Dunn for her seat on the Laconia School Board representing Ward 2.

LACONIA — Two seats on the Laconia School Board are up for grabs in November’s election.

In Ward 2, incumbent Laura Dunn, a parent and president of the parent-teacher organization at Pleasant Street school, faces challenger Kelley Gaspa-Caravona, a crisis counselor at Gilford High School. 

Parents show support for Levesque at school board meeting
Wearing multiple hats: school board weighs member volunteer activity

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.