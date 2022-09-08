Candidates for Governor

From left, in the top row, Julian Acciard, Jay Lewis, and Thad Riley are among candidates facing off against incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, second row left, in the primary. Karen Testerman, to Sununu's right, is also running, as well as Richard McMenamon II, not pictured.

A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided. 

The challengers, all to the ideological right of Sununu, each differentiate themselves from him from a different angle. One, Karen Testerman of Franklin, has faced off against Sununu before: she received 9% of the vote in the 2020 primary. Most of the candidates accuse Sununu of being out of touch with the state’s Republican base, especially on his approach to the pandemic, education and women's reproductive rights.

