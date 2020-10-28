Cinde Warmington

Warmington

Resides: Concord

Experience: Partner, Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.; experience in the health care industry

Website: cindewarmington.com

Facebook: cindewarmingtonNH 

Twitter:  cindewarmington

Did not complete Citizens Count survey.

From candidate's Facebook Page, 2020

"Reproductive freedom is on the line, and it will be soon be squarely before our NH Supreme Court. That's why it's so important to elect a majority pro-choice Executive Council.

"Honored to have the support of Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC and EMILY's List in this race."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.