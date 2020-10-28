Resides: Concord
Experience: Partner, Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.; experience in the health care industry
Website: cindewarmington.com
Facebook: cindewarmingtonNH
From candidate's Facebook Page, 2020
"Reproductive freedom is on the line, and it will be soon be squarely before our NH Supreme Court. That's why it's so important to elect a majority pro-choice Executive Council.
"Honored to have the support of Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC and EMILY's List in this race."
