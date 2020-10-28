Alexandria

Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Alton

St. Katharine Drexel Church Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ashland

William Tirone Gymnasium, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Barnstead

Town Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Belmont

Belmont High School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bridgewater

Town Hall, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bristol

Town Office, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Canterbury

Elementary School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Center Harbor

Town Offices, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Franklin

Ward 1, Elks Lodge, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 2, Bessie Rowell Community Center, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 3, Middle School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Gilford

Youth Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Gilmanton

Academy Building, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Groton

Town House, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hebron

Community Hall (Congregational Church basement), 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hill

Public Library, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Holderness

Holderness Central School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Laconia

Ward 1, Beane Conference Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 2, St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 3, Middle School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 4, Memorial Park Clubhouse, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 5, Woodland Heights School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 6, Leavitt Park Clubhouse, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Loudon

Village Fire Station, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Meredith

Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Moultonborough

Moultonborough Academy, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

New Hampton

Town House, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northfield

Pines Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Plymouth

Elementary School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sanbornton

Sanbornton Central School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sandwich

Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tilton

Winnisquam High School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wolfeboro

Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.