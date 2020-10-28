Alexandria
Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Alton
St. Katharine Drexel Church Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ashland
William Tirone Gymnasium, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Barnstead
Town Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Belmont
Belmont High School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bridgewater
Town Hall, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bristol
Town Office, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Canterbury
Elementary School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Center Harbor
Town Offices, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Franklin
Ward 1, Elks Lodge, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ward 2, Bessie Rowell Community Center, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ward 3, Middle School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Gilford
Youth Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Gilmanton
Academy Building, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Groton
Town House, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hebron
Community Hall (Congregational Church basement), 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hill
Public Library, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Holderness
Holderness Central School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Laconia
Ward 1, Beane Conference Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ward 2, St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ward 3, Middle School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ward 4, Memorial Park Clubhouse, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ward 5, Woodland Heights School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ward 6, Leavitt Park Clubhouse, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Loudon
Village Fire Station, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Meredith
Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Moultonborough
Moultonborough Academy, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
New Hampton
Town House, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Northfield
Pines Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Plymouth
Elementary School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sanbornton
Sanbornton Central School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sandwich
Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tilton
Winnisquam High School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wolfeboro
Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
