LACONIA — There is now a walk-in only vaccination site at the Laconia Housing Administration building at 17 Church St. Adults and children ages 5 and older are welcome to get their first or second vaccine dose, free of charge. Boosters are available for those 16 and older and will soon be available for children ages 12-15. The site is offering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The clinic's hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
Parking is available at the Laconia Public Library directly across the street from the clinic.
The clinic is accessible via either the Canal Street entrance or, for those with mobility challenges, the Church Street parking lot. For more information, call 603-826-6500. The vaccine clinic is being operated by On-Site Medical Services, with funding from NH Department of Health and Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.