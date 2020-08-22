LACONIA — The city has entered into an agreement with Saint Andre Bessette Parish to purchase the Holy Trinity School building, the historic John W. Busiel House and surrounding land for $1.14 million, church and city officials announced Saturday.
Both buildings are on the St. Joseph Church campus. The church itself is not included in the agreement. An effort is underway to preserve that 91-year-old structure.
The city will gain much-needed downtown parking and the parish will benefit financially through the sale of buildings it no longer needs. Catholic school and religious services are conducted at the nearby Sacred Heart Church campus. The Busiel House was a rectory.
“For more than four years we have explored numerous options to sell the Saint Joseph campus,” said Father Marc Drouin, pastor of the parish. “I am pleased that the City of Laconia has stepped forward with a plan to purchase the property.”
Hosmer said the City Council decided on the deal in non-public sessions. The matter will be discussed publicly at the council’s Monday night meeting.
The city will likely pay for the property through the issuance of bonds, Hosmer said. It could also have the opportunity to defray costs by selling the school building and the Busiel House while retaining the parking. There are about 90 parking spots.
With the renovation of the 750-seat Colonial Theatre well underway, the city has been looking for ways to boost downtown parking. Laconia’s municipal garage has structural issues that cause it to leak and prevent use of its top floor.
“On behalf of the City of Laconia, we are pleased to acquire this portion of the Saint Joseph campus,” Hosmer said. “As Laconia enters a period of robust economic growth, it’s critical that the city supports this growth through strategic acquisitions.
“Over the next few months the city will have a plan in place to leverage these city assets in order to enhance the downtown arts and retail revival.”
The sale is expected to close this fall, after the city completes its due diligence.
The parish and the Diocese of Manchester said in a news release they will work together to develop a use for the St. Joseph Church building “that will be in line with the sacred and proper character of the space, and in harmony with the mission of the Church.”
The parish has established a fund to help with the cost of maintenance and upkeep of St. Joseph Church. Its annual cost of operations are more than $37,000 and needed repairs are in the neighborhood of $500,000.
Last year, the diocese backed off plans to demolish the church amid public demands to save the building.
