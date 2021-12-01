A Laconia woman is facing drug trafficking and other drug charges.
Crystal McNeil, 37, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, as well as three counts of drug possession.
McNeil was among a number of people indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictments, McNeil was found in possession of more than 5 grams of fentanyl, and less than one ounce of methamphetamine which she allegedly intended to sell. The drug possession charges allege that McNeil possessed fentanyl, methamphetamine, and the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Others indicted were:
Emedin Dizdarevic, 27, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than 5 grams of fentanyl with intent to sell.
Crystal Brown, 30, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Raeven Checkos, 39, of Orchard Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Coreen Gagne, 22, of Windymere Drive, in Epsom, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
Joshua Goodwin, 41, no fixed address, was indicted on charges of possession of the prescription sleep medication zolpidem, and the anti-seizure medication clonazepam. He was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, of Pine Street, in Franklin, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Jackson, 42, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of cocaine. He was also indicted for domestic violence second-degree assault.
Devin Kane, 44, of Hobart Hill Road, in Hebron, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
James Lyons, 60, of Westbury Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Laurie MacLeod, 60, of Range Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine (subsequent offense).
Carissa Moran, 38, of Keasor Court, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and two charges of possession of methamphetamine.
Paul Mullaney, 35, of Manchester Street, in Manchester, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremiah Paul, 35, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted for possession of ecstasy, amphetamine, the prescription sedative alprazolam, and psychedelic mushrooms (subsequent offense). He was also indicted for DWI.
Nathan Rabbitt, 35, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Samantha Shada, 25, of North Shore Road, in Hampton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Robert M. Stone, 50, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.