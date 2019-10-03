LACONIA — A Danbury woman received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Ashley Wright, 18, of Taylor Hill Road, in Danbury, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Wright to one to three years in prison, with the time suspended on condition of three years good behavior. Wright was also fined $620, also suspended, on condition of two years good behavior.
