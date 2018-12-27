WOLFEBORO — A woman charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident later threatened to find police prosecutor Timothy Morgan and “cut him up,” according to authorities, who also said she threatened to hurt everyone involved and to burn the town down.
The single-vehicle crash in which a car hit a tree occurred early Saturday morning on Cotton Mountain Road. Officer Mary Swift responded to a call about the crash at 6:14 a.m. and learned that the operator of the vehicle, Shawna Milbury, had hit the tree several hours earlier but did not report it. Swift determined that Milbury was under the influence of alcohol after administering a series of field sobriety tests. Milbury later was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to Huggins Hospital. It was while at Huggins that Milbury allegedly made the threats.
Milbury, who is free on personal recognizance bail, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated-subsequent arrest, wrongful conduct after an accident, speeding, and criminal threatening. She is scheduled to appear in the 3rd Circuit Court, District Division Ossipee, on Jan. 9.
