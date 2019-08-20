BELMONT — A Ladd Hill homeowner had a window in his house damaged by shots from a pellet gun, and police are asking other residents to report if they have also been victims of the same kind of vandalism recently.
The resident told police Friday that, earlier that day, he discovered a window in his den had been damaged. When police investigated they determined the window had been hit by two pellets, breaking the outer pane of the double-paned window.
Based on information provided by the homeowner to police, the damage likely occurred sometime last Thursday afternoon or later, according to Belmont police Capt. Rich Mann.
The shots were almost certainly fired by someone in a passing vehicle, Mann said.
The resident told police he did not recall seeing or hearing anything unusual.
“If you see a slow moving, suspicious or stopped vehicle in a location that catches your attention, please notify us as soon as you can,” Mann said. He urged residents to give police a full description of the vehicle — color, make, or model — if possible.
Anyone with information they think might be helpful is asked to call the Belmont Police Department 24/7 contact number 603-267-8350.
– Michael Mortensen
