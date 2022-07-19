Two men are facing felony-level charges for allegedly dealing fentanyl in the area.
Tyler Elliot, 25, of Grove Street, in Farmington, was indicted for possession of more than 5 grams of fentanyl when he was arrested in Belmont last November.
Kyle Avery, 31, of Landing Lane, in Laconia, was also indicted for possessing more than 5 grams of the opiate drug when he was arrested in Belmont last October.
The two have been charged with a special felony, potentially punishable by 20 years in prison.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing the case to trial.
Elliot and Avery were among a number of people indicted on drug, and drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Matthew Allard, 37, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Kendra L. Chamberland, 29, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of the prescription sedative clonazepam, and for delivery of a prohibited article for allegedly bringing a controlled drug into the Belknap County Corrections facility.
Daniel Cline, 28, of Bohonnon Road, in Danbury, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Dawes, 30, of Calef Hill Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and for receiving stolen property.
Tyler Demond, 27, of Hanson Mill Road, in Moultonborough, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Fennell, 28, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of the prescription opioid suboxone.
Stephen W. Flanders, 35, of Dutile Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Chelsea Fournier, 31, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of oxycodone (subsequent drug or drug-related offense).
Jason Greenlaw, 35, of Tandy Road, in Deerfield, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Christopher Janes, 55, of Garvins Falls Road, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Otto Keller, 39, of Holland Street, in Moultonborough, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Erin Krull, 39, of Rogers Road, in Barnstead, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Deann E. Lapointe-Miles, 27, of Province Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Patrick J. McDonald, 29, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted on two counts of theft, one charge of receiving stolen property, and a charge of forgery.
Heather Michael, 39, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of the fentanyl analogue para-flourofentanyl.
Tyler M. Root, 33, of Tilton Road, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and for transporting methamphetamine in a motor vehicle. He was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and a motor vehicle violation of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Patricia Sanville, 57, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
James E. Smith, 42, of Garfield Street, was indicted for possession of crack cocaine, and possession of psychedelic mushrooms (subsequent drug or drug-related offenses). He was also indicted on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended and while driving caused a collision in which he was seriously injured. He was further indicted for disobeying an officer for attempting to elude police.
Anthony Taro, 33, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Tierney, 25, of High Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of the steroid medication testosterone cypionate. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Amanda Wilson, 42, of Concord, Vermont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Amin Wilson, 44, of Grove Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
Victoria Yale, 26, of Piper Hill Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
