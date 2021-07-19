LACONIA — Three men have been indicted on multiple felony child pornography charges.
Todd Nadeau, 37, of Grove Street, in Laconia, was indicted for buying and publishing child sex abuse images.
Christopher Fournier, 41, of Old Bristol Road, in New Hampton, and Donald Bulens, 87, of Walker Road, in Center Barnstead were each indicted for possession of child sex abuse images.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Nadeau, Fournier, and Bulens were among a number of people indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury which met earlier this month.
Nadeau was indicted on three charges of publishing images which allegedly showed under-age girls in various obscene poses, and another three charges of purchasing the same kind of photographs.
Fournier was indicted on seven charges of having images allegedly showing under-age girls and boys — some as young as 1 and 2 years of age — in various sexual poses.
Bulens was indicted on four charges of having photographs allegedly showing under-age boys in sexually-explicit conduct.
Others indicted were:
Christian Laroche, 27, of Ridge Road, in Deerfield, was indicted on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and two counts of felonious sexual assault involving a boy who was 12 and 13 years old at the time of alleged acts. The indictments allege that Laroche engaged in a series of sexual assaults on the alleged victim over a period of seven months in 2017 in Laconia.
Timiah Wilkins, 24, of Harvard Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of armed robbery, robbery, and two counts of first-degree assault involving a deadly weapon. According to one of the indictments, Wilkins allegedly robbed the Circle K store on Union Avenue of lottery tickets and slashed a store employee’s face with a knife on May 10. The first-degree assault charges stem from the Circle K incident. The simple robbery charge stems from an incident on Feb. 6 when Wilkins allegedly held up a person at an unspecified location on Laconia by putting her hands around the alleged victim’s neck, pressing an object to the person’s neck and saying, “Give me all your money.”
Jacy J. Arcouette, 40, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
John P. Boisvert Sr., 75, of Belknap Mountain Road, in Gilford, was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of deadly weapons — two shotguns — and a charge of failing to comply with regulations that registered sex offenders periodically report their whereabouts and other information to police.
Kadin Burns, 18, of Osgood Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Kelani Castellez, 33, of Range Road, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, and forgery.
Beau Clough, 30, of Pine Street Extension, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Paul Dionne, 64, of Orange Avenue, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Brenda Hansen, 52, of Falls Avenue, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Leo Hanson, 54, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Christopher J. Levreault, 43, of Joy Avenue, in Belmont, was indicted on two charges of forgery.
Christopher Miles, 36, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a self-defense weapon — a taser.
Carissa Moran, 37, of Ossipee Mountain Road, in Center Ossipee, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Joshua Poire, 41, of Federal Street, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault involving a gun and bodily injury, domestic violence criminal threatening, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to one indictment Poire allegedly fired a shotgun causing pellets from the gun to strike the victim in the face.
Mark Rhodes, 35, of Chestnut Pond Road, in Epsom, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Joshua Williams, 39, of Maggies Way, in Canaan, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (with two prior convictions).
Chad Young, 39, of Wakeman Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
