BELMONT — Five local people were arrested after police raided a Johnson Street house where drug activity was suspected, police report.
Four men and a woman were arrested when Belmont Police, assisted by members of the Belknap Regional Operations Group SWAT team, went to the house at 15 Johnson St., at about 6 a.m. Monday, to execute a search warrant.
Police identified those arrested as:
• Jeffrey M. Fisher, 32 of Belmont, who was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on a warrant.
• Rachel J. Carder, 25, of Gilford, was arrested for resisting arrest.
• Thomas M. McNeil, 62, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
• Jerod I. Brining, 34, of Belmont, was arrested for resisting arrest.
• Tirar D. Tortorello, 53, of Belmont was arrested for resisting arrest.
The raid followed months of numerous calls to police in recent months about activities at the 14-room, 3,200-square-foot, 2 1/2 story dwelling.
Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Akerstrom said that comings and goings at the house pointed to the likelihood that there was “drug activity” at the residence. He said that neighbors had complained about nuisance activities and noise.
Johnson Street was closed off to traffic for a time during the operation, Akerstrom said. Police remained on the scene for nearly eight hours conducting their investigation.
Fisher and McNeil, who are both facing felony charges, are scheduled for arraignment in Belknap Superior Court on July 28, according to court records.
All those arrested were released on bail, Akerstrom said.
