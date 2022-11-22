Fentanyl use is growing among illegal-substance users. Out of 32 drug-related indictments issued by the latest Belknap County grand jury session, 12 specify the accused had fentanyl or a drug that included fentanyl as one of its ingredients. Methamphetamine, by comparison, was cited in nine indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Those indicted were:
Heaven Boden, 20, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, indicted for possession of the prescription stimulant Adderall.
Stephen D. Brue, 38, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Kenneth E. Brunelle, 61, no fixed address, indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of amphetamine.
Lisa Carey, 43, of Bryant Road, in Manchester, indicted for possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl or a combination thereof. She was also indicted for DWI, and for violation of a restraining order.
Adam Cordano, 40, of Temple Street, in Nashua, indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Myron J. Crate, 44, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Michael Danforth, 43, of Davis Place, in Laconia, indicted on charges alleging possession of buprenorphine, and Naloxone Sublingual Film, used to treat drug addiction.
Nicholas Dinonato, 41, of Pear Street, in Laconia, indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Kirah Fogg, 31, of School Street, in Franklin, indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Steven Goupil, 41, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Richard A. Guidi Jr., 24, no fixed address, indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Otto Keller, 39, of Holland Street, in Moultonborough, indicted for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of buprenorphine.
Deann E. Lapointe-Miles, 28, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Rebecca Lettman, 25, of North Main Street, in Laconia, indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Aaron Marchione, 30, of Parsonage Drive, in Laconia, indicted for possession of cocaine.
Travis Murphy, 31, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica L. Patten, 43, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, indicted for possession of oxycodone.
Walter Powell, 50, no fixed address, indicted for possession of fentanyl or a combination thereof, and for possession of buprenorphine.
Ashley Rodriguez-Shepherd, 25, no fixed address, indicted for possession of fentanyl, heroin, or a combination thereof, and for possession of buprenorphine.
Michael E. Schwarz, 38, of Chestnut Street, in Tilton, indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Anthony Taro, 33, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Roderick Urquhart, 37, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Anthony Vincente, 43, of Saugus, Massachusetts, indicted for possession of fentanyl, heroin, or a combination thereof.
Jason Walsh, 35, of Fox Hill Road, in Belmont, indicted for possession of fentanyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.