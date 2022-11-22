Fentanyl use is growing among illegal-substance users. Out of 32 drug-related indictments issued by the latest Belknap County grand jury session, 12 specify the accused had fentanyl or a drug that included fentanyl as one of its ingredients. Methamphetamine, by comparison, was cited in nine indictments.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.

