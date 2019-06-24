BELMONT — A Loudon man was seriously injured in an ATV crash over the weekend
Belmont Police reported Christopher Perkins, 29, of Loudon, suffered head, leg, and possible internal injuries when the four-wheeler he was driving went out of control and rolled over on top of him.
The accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday on Swallow Road, off Durrell Mountain Road.
A witness advised police that the man had been “hot dogging it on the four wheeler when he sped off down the driveway going pretty fast, that’s when he lost control of the machine,” Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann said in a statement released to the media.
Perkins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Belmont Fire Department members stabilized him before transporting him to Concord Hospital for further treatment.
Speed is being looked at as a contributing factor in this incident. The man may not have been familiar with the layout of the unlit, dirt driveway contributing to the loss of control, Mann said.
The investigation is being conducted by the Belmont Police with assistance from the state Fish and Game Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.