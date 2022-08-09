LACONIA — Six people were selected Tuesday to serve on the jury that will hear evidence in the murder-insanity case of Hassan Sapry.

The three men and three women were among 25 potential jurors questioned by prosecution and defense attorneys and Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard, during the first day of individual voir dire proceedings, which lasted for a total of five hours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.