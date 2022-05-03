SANBORNTON — Police responded to 42 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 11 motorists receiving written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft.
A possible drug violation was investigated.
Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct, and two reports of domestic disturbances.
A report of harassment was investigated.
Officers were called on three times to assist other departments.
Police responded to five reports of suspicious activity or vehicle, as well a four reports of road hazards.
