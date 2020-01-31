Sanbornton police responded to 33 calls for service during the week ending Jan. 25.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief.
Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
Police logged two medical emergencies.
Police investigated two accidents.
Police assisted a motorist.
Police issued one summons.
Police issued 13 motor vehicle warnings.
Police processed three pistol permits.
There was one request for police information.
Police charged two people with resisting arrest.
Police report a road hazard.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle/activity.
Police investigated a reported theft.
