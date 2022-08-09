SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Police Department responded to 28 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
Police assisted with a fire/medical call. They also assisted another department on two calls.
Officers answered two calls classified as domestic disputes.
Police responded to a reported dog bite.
Police investigated a report of harassment, and two reports of a suspicious vehicle.
One motor vehicle accident was investigated and police assisted two motorists.
Nine motor vehicle warnings were issued.
Police recorded the registration of a sex offender.
Officers attempted to locate a missing person.
