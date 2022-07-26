SANBORNTON — Police handled 31 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in seven motorists being given written warnings.
Police investigate a report of a theft.
A report of disorderly conduct, and three reports of suspicious activity or vehicle were investigated.
On one occasion police were asked to assist another department.
Police conducted one security check for an unoccupied dwelling, and looked into a report of a missing person.
