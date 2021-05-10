LACONIA — Police are searching for a man who they say threatened others multiple times over the weekend with a shotgun.
A press release from Laconia Police Department stated that Peter J. DiBiaso is wanted on counts of threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and stalking. DiBiaso is alleged to have approached his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend on Friday night and threatened them with a shotgun. He is alleged to have done the same on Sunday night, as well as made comments about suicide, refusing to be taken into custody, and dying in a shootout.
DiBiaso is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 56 years old, weighs 150 pounds and has green eyes and strawberry-blonde hair. He may be operating a brown 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with New Hampshire plates 4768076.
He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is should not approach him. Instead they should call Laconia Police at 603-524-5252 or leave an anonymous report at tip411.
