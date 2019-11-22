LACONIA — A local woman, the mother of three young children, has been missing since early this week, prompting authorities and friends to put out pleas for any information that may lead to her whereabouts.
Laconia police on Friday asked the public for information that might help locate Triana Perez Collazo, 27, of Laconia.
Police said Perez Collazo was known to be driving a black 2016 Jeep Patriot with New Hampshire registration 3571703. They described her as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Perez Collazo was last heard from on Tuesday, according to a brief statement police released Friday to the media.
The last indication of Perez Collazo’s whereabouts was late Monday evening when she stopped at a Tilton gas station to put gas into her vehicle. She was scheduled to report for her shift at 11 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, where she works as a licensed nursing assistant, according to Casey Smith, a close friend who has known Perez Collazo for five or six years.
“I think something has happened,” Smith said Friday, “but I just don’t know what.”
Smith said calls to Perez Collazo’s cell phone go straight to voicemail, which indicates it has been turned off, and the last time her debit card was used was on Monday when she bought gas.
Smith, of Belmont, said she and other friends have been checking parking lots around the area on the chance that they might find Perez Collazo’s SUV.
A post Smith posted on her Facebook page, asking for any information about Perez Collazo has been shared by nearly 1,000 people, including relatives of Perez Collazo who live in Spain.
To any suggestion that Perez Collazo might have left voluntarily, Smith said she finds it hard to believe that her friend would have left her three young children, as well as her job working with Veterans Home residents who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.
“I know how she is with her children,” — two girls and a boy — who are between the ages of 2 and 10, she said adding: “She loves her job.”
“It’s not like her,” Smith said. “She wouldn’t just leave.”
Police asked that anyone with information about Perez Collazo to call the department at 524-5252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.