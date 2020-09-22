LACONIA — City police were continuing Tuesday to work on the case which led to the raid on a suspected drug house in the South End and resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges.
Police Matt Canfield said officers were still assessing evidence prior to turning the case over to the Belknap County Attorney’s Office, which he expected to happen within 10 days.
Meanwhile, Abigayle L. Chase, who was living in the house that was raided at 55 Cottage St., and Stephen E. Anderson, 27, listed as a transient, are both free on bail pending an upcoming appearance in Belknap Superior Court. Both are facing charges of possession of fentanyl. Anderson is also charged with criminal trespass, police said.
The arrests came after what Canfield described as a “months-long” investigation.
Four other people, all transients, who were in the house when police raided it, were arrested on a variety of warrants.
Hours after the raid on Monday, the city condemned the property after finding it was unfit for human habitation, according to City Planning Director Dean Trefethen.
