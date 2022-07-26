LACONIA — Police apprehended one suspect in an armed robbery that happened downtown last Thursday.
Tilton Police arrested Adam J. Laboe, 20, of Messer Street in Laconia, on Sunday, according to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.
Laboe was brought back to Laconia, where he was charged with felony robbery, Canfield said. He is currently being held in detention awaiting trial.
The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. last Thursday in the area of the post office. A woman, age 39, told police that a man came up behind her and demanded her purse. The woman said he alluded to being armed, and thought she saw a weapon, but could not tell if it was a gun or a knife. The man grabbed two purses the woman was carrying, one of which contained her identification and cellphone, according to police. A motorist confirmed the woman's story.
No one else has been charged, and the investigation is still ongoing, said Canfield. Anyone with information should call Laconia Police at 603-524-5252, the Laconia Crimeline at 603-527-1717, or submit a tip through the department's app. Messages to Crimeline and through the app can be anonymous.
— Staff report
