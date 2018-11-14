HAVERHILL — A Plymouth man has been indicted on charges of drug trafficking and operating a drug den.
Donahue Clogston, 51, of 88 Texas Hill Road, Plymouth, was among those indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Grafton County Superior Court Grand Jury.
Clogston was indicted on charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and allowing his residence to be used “by drug-dependent persons for the purpose of using controlled drugs” — a crime technically called maintaining a common nuisance.
The indictments state that Clogston was convicted in 2012 on a drug possession charge.
The others indicted on drug crimes were:
Shawn M. Balch, 32, of 62 Diana Drive, Tilton, indicted on possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.
Mark Ballou, 34, of 40 High St., Apt. 9, Bristol, indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Ashley N. Denis, 30, of 617 Mill Brook Road, Thornton, indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence of drug possession.
James M. Maviki, 43, of 31 Bristol Road, Bristol, indicted on charges of possession of psilocin and possession of psilocybin. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
