ALTON — A former local handyman, accused of spying on his customers’ personal lives by putting hidden cameras inside their homes, may plead guilty when he appears in court today.
Peter R. Mugford, 59, of Route 11D, Alton, has reached a plea agreement with the Belknap County Attorney’s Office.
County Attorney Andrew Livernois said Wednesday morning he was unsure whether Mugford would be pleading guilty at this morning’s hearing in Belknap Superior Court, or if a plea-and-sentencing hearing would end up being scheduled for a later date.
“It’s not going to trial. There’s going to be a disposition of this case,” he said.
Mugford is facing felony charges of wiretapping and burglary, as well as two misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy.
Alton police arrested Mugford last Aug. 1 after the alleged victims went to the police after having discovered recording equipment in their homes.
At the time of the arrest, Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath said Mugford used his profession as a contractor/handyman to gain access to client homes and place hidden cameras in bedrooms, bathrooms, and other private areas. Police say he also video-recorded his clients during private moments, including during their personal conversations.
Mugford would then return to the homes without the owners’ knowledge or consent to retrieve cameras and the footage he had captured, the police chief said.
The police affidavit filed in connection with the case is sealed at Livernois’ request.
