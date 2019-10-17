FRANKLIN — Two people were arrested in Franklin Wednesday and charged with drug trafficking.
The State Police Narcotics Investigations Unit and Mobile Enforcement Unit, along with members of the Franklin Police Department, arrested Erica Savage, 41, of 72 Spring St., in Franklin, and charged her with sale of fentanyl.
After Savage was taken into custody, authorities obtained a warrant to search her residence. During the search authorities found more than 40 grams (1.4 ounces) of fentanyl and more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine.
During the search authorities also found Corey Vigue, 43, and took him into custody without incident for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Vigue has no known fixed address, according to State Police.
Savage and Vigue were transported to the Franklin Police Department where Vigue was released on personal recognizance bail pending an appearance in Merrimack Superior Court scheduled for Oct. 31.
Savage was being held in preventive detention pending an appearance in Merrimack Superior Court which was set for Thursday.
These warrants were the result of a joint narcotics investigation conducted over the past several months, State Police said.
